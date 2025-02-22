DT
PT
PM Modi- Pawar bonhomie to fore at Marathi Sammelan



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nationalist Communist Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s bonhomie stood out at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan which began in the national capital on Friday. Seated alongside on stage, Modi was seen pulling a...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:21 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nationalist Communist Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s bonhomie stood out at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan which began in the national capital on Friday.

Seated alongside on stage, Modi was seen pulling a chair for Pawar and later serving him a glass of water.

The PM also ensured Pawar joined him in lighting the traditional lamp to declare the event open. Modi was, in fact, seen handing over a diya to Pawar to light.

