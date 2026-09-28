PM Modi pays homage to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, and said her contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for generations to come.

Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929 and died on February 6, 2022.

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"Heartfelt respects to revered Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She illuminated the nation's name across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only enriched India with her melodious voice, but also consistently encouraged every initiative tied to the country's prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.

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The Prime Minister said Mangeshkar's incomparable contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for generations to come.