PM Modi pays tribute at Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial, opens up possibility of official recognition to veterans

PM Modi pays tribute at Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial, opens up possibility of official recognition to veterans

1,172 Indian soldiers were killed in action and over 3,500 gravely wounded but so far there is no official commemoration in India
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:04 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the IPKF Memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka. PMO via PTI Photo
In a significant step in India-Sri Lanka ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respects at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte near Colombo today.

The visit also sets the tone for the Indian Ministry of Defence to have an official recognition, or commemoration, for Indian soldiers who were part of Operation Pawan — under which the IPKF was deployed. As many as 1,172 Indian soldiers were killed in action and more than 3,500 gravely wounded.

The Ministry of External Affairs today issued a statement on PM’s visit saying, “The memorial commemorates the soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force, who made the supreme sacrifice in defending the unity and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka.”

In the last three decades or more, veterans of Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka have called upon the government to recognise the importance of their mission and supreme sacrifice made by soldiers, demanding an annual commemorative event.

A 32-month campaign from July 1987 to March 1990 saw Indian soldiers deployed in Sri Lanka to uphold its unity and territorial integrity. Operation Pawan was launched at the request of the Sri Lankan government.

So far, there is no official commemoration for Operation Pawan, like the ones for 1971 war or the Kargil Vijay Diwas. For the last five years or so, a group of veterans and their families have been laying a wreath at the national war memorial to commemorate the mission. Veterans issued a statement saying “despite numerous appeals, there remains a reluctance within the service headquarters and Ministry of Defence to formally recognise and commemorate the valiant contributions of Operation Pawan veterans”.

The IPKF's bravery was recognised with one Param Vir Chakra, six Maha Vir Chakras, 98 Vir Chakras, and other gallantry awards.

Sri Lanka has honoured these soldiers by erecting a prominent war memorial in Colombo, whereas India has failed to extend a similar public tribute.

Memories of the operation risk being overshadowed by newer military events. However, for the veterans and the families of the fallen, it remains a defining chapter of service to the nation.

