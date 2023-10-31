PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

PTI

Kevadia (Gujarat), October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of India's first home minister, which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

The PM administered the oath of unity to the gathering at a function held at Kevadia in Narmada district.

Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, comprising arching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force.

He will later address the gathering and launch multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore.

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.

It is the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 metres.

#Gujarat #Narendra Modi