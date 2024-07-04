PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary

New Delhi, July 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Thursday and said that “we reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dream of a prosperous and progressive society”.
In a post on X, Modi said, “I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating.”
“We reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society,” he said.
Swami Vivekanand died on July 4, 1902.
