PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the martyrdom of Independence movement heroes Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and said their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continued to ignite the spirit of countless Indians.

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PM Modi also said that at a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India’s freedom.

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“Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory,” he said in a post on X.

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The prime minister said that unfettered by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives.

“Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians,” he said.

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Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory. At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India’s… pic.twitter.com/ZrTxC8PoTI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2026

On this day, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers of India in 1931.