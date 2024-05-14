With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.

Earlier in the day, the PM offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga.

He also performed aarti at the ghat amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable...all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

The prime minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term.

A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday's roadshow on 'X' and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life." With inputs from PTI

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath