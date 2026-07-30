DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi posts Instagram video as Parliament passes anti-paper leak bill

PM Modi posts Instagram video as Parliament passes anti-paper leak bill

Says Parliament has accomplished the most significant task in the direction of ensuring a credible examination system

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:26 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi. Pic credit: Narendra Modi/Instagram
Advertisement

Moments after Parliament passed the new stringent anti-paper leak bill, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday posted an Instagram video saying Parliament had accomplished the most significant task in the direction of ensuring a credible examination system.

Advertisement

"We had gone to Parliament with a strong law to deter paper leaks. Like I had promised, both houses of Parliament debated this bill for two days and passed this stringent law today. This marks the completion of an important task in the direction of credible examination system.

Advertisement

This task will continue into the future also, and we will not allow the current circumstances to last for too long," Modi said posting his fourth Instagram video on the issue of examination reforms since the Cockroach Janta Party called off its stir following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister over NEET UG paper leak issue.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister appealed to the youth to come together and work in order to attain the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Advertisement

He cited the constitution of a task force on NTA revamp under Nandan Nilekani and the establishment of fast-track courts to try paper leak offences while saying that the government is taking one step after another to ensure the credibility and integrity of the examination system.

"For the last several decades, states as well as the central government have been enduring the challenge of paper leaks. Because of this, the future of our children is also being jeopardised. Therefore, strong measures have become important," he said.

The PM batted for a nationwide comprehensive reform in the education system, spanning both the state as well as the Centre saying it has become important to deploy the full potential of technology to counter paper leaks.

"Paper leak mafia will no longer be spared and, therefore, stringent strong laws were important. The law is now in place," the PM said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts