Moments after Parliament passed the new stringent anti-paper leak bill, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday posted an Instagram video saying Parliament had accomplished the most significant task in the direction of ensuring a credible examination system.

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"We had gone to Parliament with a strong law to deter paper leaks. Like I had promised, both houses of Parliament debated this bill for two days and passed this stringent law today. This marks the completion of an important task in the direction of credible examination system.

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This task will continue into the future also, and we will not allow the current circumstances to last for too long," Modi said posting his fourth Instagram video on the issue of examination reforms since the Cockroach Janta Party called off its stir following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister over NEET UG paper leak issue.

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The Prime Minister appealed to the youth to come together and work in order to attain the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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He cited the constitution of a task force on NTA revamp under Nandan Nilekani and the establishment of fast-track courts to try paper leak offences while saying that the government is taking one step after another to ensure the credibility and integrity of the examination system.

"For the last several decades, states as well as the central government have been enduring the challenge of paper leaks. Because of this, the future of our children is also being jeopardised. Therefore, strong measures have become important," he said.

The PM batted for a nationwide comprehensive reform in the education system, spanning both the state as well as the Centre saying it has become important to deploy the full potential of technology to counter paper leaks.

"Paper leak mafia will no longer be spared and, therefore, stringent strong laws were important. The law is now in place," the PM said.