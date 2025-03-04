PM Modi praises rising wildlife numbers, but data reveals massive losses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the increasing population of tigers and leopards in India over the last decade, while official data reveals a significant loss of wildlife in recent years. According to government statistics, India lost 703 tigers, 530 elephants and 1,058 leopards in the past five years.

Since 2019, the Environment Ministry has approved 8,731 projects involving road construction, mining and tourism inside forest areas, leading to the diversion of nearly one lakh hectares of forest land for development.

Speaking on World Wildlife Day, Modi stated, “Over the last decade, the population of tigers, leopards and rhinos has risen, indicating our commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable habitats.”

However, data from the Environment Ministry highlights major habitat loss due to infrastructure projects, including road upgrades and defence installations in Ladakh’s Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, home to snow leopards, Tibetan antelopes, red foxes and other rare species.

Wildlife Population & Mortality in India

Population

Tigers: 3,682

Leopards: 13,872

Rhinos: 4,014

Elephants: 29,964

Wildlife deaths in 5 years

Tigers: 703

Elephants: 530

Leopards: 1,058

A 2023 government report also revealed that between 2019 and 2024, 2,727 people died in elephant attacks, while 349 people were killed by tigers, underscoring the rising human-wildlife conflict.

Former Indian Forest Service officer BK Singh attributed habitat fragmentation to deforestation, mining and encroachment, forcing tigers into human-dominated areas. “Tigers compete for territory inside forests, but shrinking habitats push them closer to human settlements, increasing conflicts. We must prioritise tiger reserve conservation,” he said.

Of the 530 elephant deaths, more than 300 occurred in Assam, prompting concerns from both the Centre and conservationists. In January, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav directed the Assam Forest Department to take action against offenders and submit an Action Taken Report to the National Board for Wildlife’s Standing Committee.

“The Assam Forest Department has been asked to take strict action against offenders. The issue will be reviewed again in the next Wildlife Board meeting,” an Environment Ministry official stated.