Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached the site of the Air India plane crash here, in which 265 people lost their lives.

The prime minister arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport here and drove straight to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, officials said.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Modi met those injured in the crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. He also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy.

Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment. He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.