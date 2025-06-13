DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad, takes stock of plane crash situation

PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad, takes stock of plane crash situation

Meets those injured in the crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad
article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 10:58 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi meets Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy. ANI video grab
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached the site of the Air India plane crash here, in which 265 people lost their lives.

Advertisement

The prime minister arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport here and drove straight to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, officials said.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Advertisement

Modi met those injured in the crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. He also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy.

Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment. He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts