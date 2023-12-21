PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 20

Responding for the first time to allegations of the Indian Government’s involvement in an assassination plot in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will “look into” any evidence and maintained that a “few incidents” would not derail the US-India ties.

In an interview with a UK daily, PM Modi sought to play down the diplomatic impact of a US indictment last month that claimed an Indian official directed the attempted murder of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

Tonal shift in ties with India: Trudeau Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa’s ties with New Delhi appear to have undergone “a tonal shift” after US indictment of an Indian national in a plot to kill Pannun.

PM Modi also said India was “deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas” and that “these elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence”. “If someone gives us any information, we will definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law,” said the PM according to excerpts of the interview released by the daily.

India had designated Pannun as a terrorist in 2020 and has repeatedly accused western countries of not taking seriously its security concerns about Sikh separatism. While assuring that he would look into any evidence, PM Modi also drew attention to the inherent strength of bilateral ties between India and the US. “There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership,” Modi said.

