PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indian diaspora on arrival in Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day state visit.

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Upon his arrival, Modi was greeted with dance performances, among them one group performed a dance from Kutch.

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“Amazing cultural connect,” the prime minister said on X. “The welcome at the airport in Seychelles included a dance from Kutch. The manner in which our diaspora has preserved and celebrated culture from different parts of India is appreciable.” A large number of people from the Indian diaspora had gathered outside the Seychelles International Airport as Modi walked out.

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Many of them could be seen waving Indian flags, as Modi had short interactions with several of them.

Later, members of the diaspora presented a Bharatanatyam performance that blended a bhajan dedicated to the Hindu deity Rama with the rhythmic rendition of the Shiva Tandava Stotram.

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Modi reached the Seychelles International Airport in the afternoon, where he was given a grand welcome by President Patrick Herminie. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Herminie later accompanied Modi to the Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden, where they visited a giant tortoise enclosure and participated in a tree plantation ceremony.

The prime minister, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.