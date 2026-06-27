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Home / India / PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indian diaspora on arrival in Seychelles

PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indian diaspora on arrival in Seychelles

Also joins President Herminie for tree plantation ceremony at National Botanical Garden

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PTI
Victoria (Seychelles), Updated At : 09:28 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Indian flags, traditional performances and enthusiastic crowds mark PM’s arrival in Seychelles. Image credits/X @narendramodi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day state visit.

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Upon his arrival, Modi was greeted with dance performances, among them one group performed a dance from Kutch.

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“Amazing cultural connect,” the prime minister said on X. “The welcome at the airport in Seychelles included a dance from Kutch. The manner in which our diaspora has preserved and celebrated culture from different parts of India is appreciable.” A large number of people from the Indian diaspora had gathered outside the Seychelles International Airport as Modi walked out.

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Many of them could be seen waving Indian flags, as Modi had short interactions with several of them.

Later, members of the diaspora presented a Bharatanatyam performance that blended a bhajan dedicated to the Hindu deity Rama with the rhythmic rendition of the Shiva Tandava Stotram.

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Modi reached the Seychelles International Airport in the afternoon, where he was given a grand welcome by President Patrick Herminie. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Herminie later accompanied Modi to the Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden, where they visited a giant tortoise enclosure and participated in a tree plantation ceremony.

The prime minister, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

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