PM Modi returns from Jakarta

New Delhi, September 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from Indonesia after a visit that lasted less than 23 hours.
Out of the 23 hours for the trip, nearly 14 hours were spent flying to Jakarta and back.
PM Modi had left for Jakarta on Wednesday night and arrived in Jakarta at 3 am India time to a rousing welcome from the Indian-origin community.
The PM was in Indonesia for back-to-back conferences — the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. He returned from Jakarta in the evening, meaning that minus the flight time, he spent less than nine hours in Jakarta.
