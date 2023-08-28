PM Modi discusses bilateral irritants, BRICS expansion with Russian President Putin over phone

New Delhi, August 28
In their first conversation after the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladmir Putin won’t attend the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed progress with him on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.
Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit here and informed that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, stated in an official news release. While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, the PM thanked Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency, it added.
The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.
Putin also once again warmly congratulated PM on the successful landing of the Indian space station Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole. They reaffirmed the willingness to further develop bilateral cooperation in space exploration.
The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed the results of the XV BRICS Summit especially the expansion of BRICS, which “will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of its influence in international affairs, was emphasised”.
The sides agreed on close interaction in the context of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship starting on January 1, 2024. An exchange of views was also held with regard to the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi.
“Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, steadily developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, were touched upon. The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was underscored. A mutual commitment to the consistent implementation of large-scale projects in the energy sector and joint work on expansion of international transport and logistics infrastructure was expressed,” stated the Kremlin read out.
