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Home / India / PM Modi says he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers this year too

PM Modi says he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers this year too

In a video message posted on his social media handles, the PM extends Diwali greetings to the nation

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:05 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan during a meeting to exchange Diwali greetings, in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his Diwali greetings to the nation, saying that, like in previous years, he will celebrate the festival with the brave soldiers of the country.

In a video message posted on his social media handles, Modi said he will celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. He also said the whole country was being illuminated with lights on the eve of Deepavali, and added that it reflects the country's resolve against darkness. "My heartiest greetings to all of you for Diwali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm," he said.

The prime minister said he has been celebrating Diwali with the brave soldiers of the country every year.

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"This time also, I will continue the tradition," he said, adding, "Have a great Diwali".

He, however, did not disclose at which military station or post he will celebrate the festival.

Earlier, in a message posted on the government's 'Jan Sampark Portal', Modi said the festival celebrates the eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair.

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He hoped that this festive season inspires everyone to spread kindness, embrace positivity and work towards a brighter future.

"Dear fellow citizens, warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali! This festival celebrates the eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair," he said.

The prime minister said Diwali is also an occasion to cherish India's rich traditions and strengthen the bonds of togetherness.

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"May Diwali illuminate every home with happiness, harmony and prosperity.  May this festive season inspire us to spread kindness, embrace positivity and work towards a brighter future," he said.

Modi urged everyone to move forward with renewed energy and determination to build a prosperous and 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Once again, wishing you a Happy Diwali," he said.

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