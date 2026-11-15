Tribal communities bore brunt of Naxal violence, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the decline of Naxalism and Maoist terrorism and the lifting of nearly 50 crore people out of extreme poverty as two major achievements of the country. He said both developments were closely linked to the lives, security and future of India's tribal communities.

Virtually addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, Modi accused previous governments of neglecting tribal populations in Maoist-affected regions. He alleged that people in these areas were deprived of basic rights, prevented from exercising their voting rights and left vulnerable to violence, abductions and exploitation.

Recalling the situation in 2014, the Prime Minister said nearly 125 districts across the country were affected by Naxalism and Maoism. Hundreds of violent incidents took place every year, claiming the lives of thousands of innocent people, many of them from tribal communities.

"Tribal communities have suffered the most due to Naxalite violence," Modi said. He alleged that successive governments had remained silent spectators as Maoist groups abducted children and young women from tribal families.

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He said the situation had changed with the decline in Maoist violence, adding that mothers and sisters in tribal regions were now blessing the government because they felt safer. Children whose childhoods had been disrupted by violence were now getting opportunities for education and employment, he added.

Citing Bastar in Chhattisgarh as an example of this transformation, Modi recalled celebrating Diwali with security personnel in the region recently. He said this year's festival of lights had also brought renewed hope to Gadchiroli and other areas that were once affected by Naxalism.

Highlighting the second achievement, Modi referred to a World Bank report released a few weeks ago, which, he said, showed that nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of extreme poverty over the past 12–13 years.

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Describing this as one of the biggest achievements since Independence, he said the transformation was the result of collective national efforts rather than the contribution of any single government. He also credited welfare initiatives and decisions taken by the Centre for tribal development with playing a significant role in the country's progress.

Modi said the government's approach had been to prioritise communities that had remained deprived of development opportunities for decades. He referred to the PM-JANMAN scheme and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, for which more than Rs 1 lakh crore had been allocated.

He said the objective of these initiatives was to ensure that the most deprived tribal families received basic facilities at a faster pace.

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Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Parliament Complex.

Modi also urged citizens to make November 15 an increasingly significant occasion every year, describing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas as a symbol of national pride and self-respect.

He said the country must take fresh resolutions on the occasion and fulfil them within defined timelines. Development goals that remained unrealised for decades after Independence must now be achieved within a much shorter period, he added.