PM Modi sends wishes to ‘illustrious daughter' Sunita Williams as she returns to Earth after 9 months in space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after over nine months.

Calling Williams India's "most illustrious daughter," Modi said India is looking forward to hosting her soon. Williams' ancestors, including her parents and grandparents, hail from India.

Williams' family has roots in Jhulasan village in Gujarat.

After being stranded in space, Williams and another NASA astronaut, Butch Wilmore, undocked from the ISS on Tuesday and are returning to Earth.

Both had gone to the ISS in June 2024 on an eight-day mission but their stay was extended due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Now, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is bringing them back, along with an American astronaut, Williams, and a Russian cosmonaut, Wilmore.

In a letter addressed to Williams, Modi said, "I convey to you greetings from the people of India. At a program today, I met the noted astronaut, Mr. Mike Massimino. During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work."

He said 1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in Williams' achievements.

"Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission," the PM wrote in his letter.

Mentioning Williams' parents, Modi said, "Ms. Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting your return, and I am sure that the late Deepakbhai's blessings are with you as well. I fondly remember meeting him along with you during my visit to the United States in 2016."

The Prime Minister also invited Williams to India.

"After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," he said. On the occasion, Modi also extended his wishes to Williams' husband, Michael Williams, and her fellow astronaut, Wilmore.