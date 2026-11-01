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Home / India / PM Modi, Shah will face legal action for 'vote chori', will not be able to escape law: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi, Shah will face legal action for 'vote chori', will not be able to escape law: Rahul Gandhi

Asserts Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for 'treason'

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with other INDIA bloc leaders, proceeds in an open bus to stage a march from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from his post and put in jail for "treason" in future over "vote chori", while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will face legal action and should not think of escaping the law.

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally here against alleged electoral irregularities and SIR, Gandhi hailed the turnout and said it has sent a message to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and CEC Kumar.

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"Amit Shah said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I would tell you Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him.

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"Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, understand this — after Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you and don't forget that for the vote chori you have done, there will be legal action against you and Narendra Modi," he said.

Gandhi said if he is asked about his religion, he would say that 'making the voice of the people of the country heard' is his religion.

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Referring to the large turnout, Gandhi said, "This is not the voice of a political party or leaders but the voice of youth, farmers, labourers, and it is declaring that 'we will not let democracy and Constitution be destroyed in India'".

"No matter how much power and money you have, you are not bigger than the Constitution," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, hitting out at the government.

"Be it Modi, Shah or Gyanesh Kumar, we will not perpetrate violence against them. We will not spread hatred, we will work with love but we will not let them destroy the Constitution," he said.

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