Home / India / PM Modi speaks to Brazilian President Lula, says ties vital for interests of Global South

PM Modi speaks to Brazilian President Lula, says ties vital for interests of Global South

The two leaders reaffirm their commitment to further strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks at the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross after presenting it to PM Modi in Brasilia. Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday and asserted that close cooperation was vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South.

Modi received a call from the Brazilian President, and the two leaders underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister also said he was looking forward to welcoming the Brazilian President to India soon.

“Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon,” he added.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and take it to even greater heights in the year ahead, the statement said.

“The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges,” it said.

Recalling their meetings last year in Brasilia and South Africa, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the significant progress achieved across diverse areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

