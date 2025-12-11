PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump, reviews India-US strategic partnership

Making their first contact in two months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke to each other over the phone to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security.

Advertisement

The phone call took place less than a week after India hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 4-5 for the leaders’ summit. Today, Modi and Trump spoke to each other and reviewed progress in the India‑US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They expressed satisfaction with the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains.

Advertisement

The two spoke even as the US Congress witnessed lawmakers questioning Trump’s India policy during hearings of the Senate Foreign Affairs committee.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi posted on X saying, “Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Both leaders agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests. Both the Prime Minister and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in their joint efforts to enhance bilateral trade.

Advertisement

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century. They also discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.