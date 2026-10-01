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Home / India / PM Modi speaks to family of Captain Smit Machchhar, applauds his bravery

PM Modi speaks to family of Captain Smit Machchhar, applauds his bravery

The PM says Captain Machchhar averted a 9/11 kind of tragedy by demonstrating the highest level of commitment to duty

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:26 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A family member of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar speaks to PTI, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the family of Captain Smit Machchhar and applauded his bravery.

The PM said Captain Machchhar averted a 9/11 kind of tragedy by demonstrating the highest level of commitment to duty when his co-pilot tried to crash the flyDubai plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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“Yesterday, we saw what happened. Indian Captain Smit averted a 9/11 type of tragedy like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Smit displayed high levels of patience, courage and presence of mind to save co-passengers,” Modi said addressing an event to mark 100 years of the Union Public Service Commission.

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Earlier, PM Modi spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Machchhar.

“The PM applauded the bravery of Captain Smit which saved hundreds of lives,” government sources said.

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They said the PM also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible help.

Leaders across the political spectrum hailed Captain Smit as a hero.

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