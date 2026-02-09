DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam, reviews bilateral ties

PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam, reviews bilateral ties

Modi said he is looking forward to welcome Ramgoolam to India for AI Impact Summit scheduled to be held next week

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:13 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
PM Modi with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Photo: ANI file
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, during which the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the special and historic ties between India and Mauritius.

In a post on X, Modi said the discussion covered the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries since their meeting in Varanasi last year.

He described the ties as people-centric and underlined the shared resolve to deepen engagement across sectors.

The Prime Minister said India and Mauritius would continue to work closely to achieve shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Modi also said he is looking forward to welcome Ramgoolam to India for AI Impact Summit scheduled to be held next week.

