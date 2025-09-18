PM Modi speaks to Nepal's interim PM Karki, backs peace restoration efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki, offering condolences over the recent loss of lives in Nepal and reaffirming India’s support for the country’s efforts to restore peace and stability.
Modi also extended greetings to Karki and the people of Nepal on the eve of their National Day, wishing them peace and prosperity.
The conversation comes at a critical juncture for Nepal, which is navigating a transitional phase under its interim government.
With political transition and peace-building high on the national agenda, India reiterated its commitment to stand by Nepal in its pursuit of stability and progress.
Diplomatic experts note that Thursday’s exchange underscores New Delhi’s consistent approach of offering solidarity and partnership to Kathmandu during times of challenge and transition.
