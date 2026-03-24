PM Modi speaks to President Trump; both discuss importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with US President Donald Trump, with the two leaders discussing the escalating West Asia conflict and underscoring the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global energy flows.

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The development was confirmed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who said the conversation focused on the evolving security situation in the region and its wider economic implications.

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“President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,” Gor said.

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The conversation is significant as it is the first direct engagement between the two leaders since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28 involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance, marking a renewed diplomatic channel amid intensifying tensions.

The telephonic exchange comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where the ongoing conflict has raised fears of disruptions to key maritime routes.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global crude supplies passes daily.

Any disruption in the strait is seen as having immediate consequences for global energy markets, with countries like India -- heavily dependent on oil imports -- particularly vulnerable to supply shocks and price volatility.

While details of the conversation were not disclosed, the emphasis on maritime security indicates shared concerns over the potential widening of the conflict and its impact on international trade and energy security.

India has consistently called for restraint and dialogue even as it steps up diplomatic engagement with key stakeholders in the region. New Delhi has also been closely monitoring the safety of sea lanes and the security of its diaspora in West Asia.