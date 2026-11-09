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Home / India / PM Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, offers to help resolve conflict with Russia

PM Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, offers to help resolve conflict with Russia

PMO sources said Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments in the ongoing conflict

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:15 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16, 2026. AP/PTI file
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and offered India’s assistance in efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

PMO sources said Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments in the ongoing conflict.

“PM Modi conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to peaceful resolution of the conflict and the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation,” official sources said.

Modi reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated its consistent position that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

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“He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict. The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples,” PMO officials said.

Earlier, India had formally proposed a comprehensive three-part framework for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had disclosed the proposal, describing it as the most comprehensive and broad-based among the proposals received so far, including those from the US, Turkey and Egypt.

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After the conversation, PM Modi said, "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties. I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. I reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution."

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