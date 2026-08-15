DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi sports red tie-and-dye turban for 80th Independence Day celebrations

PM Modi sports red tie-and-dye turban for 80th Independence Day celebrations

Last year, PM donned a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban that fluttered in hues of orange, yellow and green

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a Guard of Honour during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Image credit: YT@narendramodi via PTI
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 80th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a traditional tie-and-dye red turban for his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort here.

Advertisement

Modi paired his white kurta and chocolate brown vest with the traditional turban, common in Rajasthani and Gujarati culture. He also sported three pocket squares of saffron, green and white colours.

Advertisement

Modi's Independence Day turbans have evolved into a visual tradition of their own. Last year, he donned a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban that fluttered in hues of orange, yellow and green -- a nod to tradition and a symbol of India's rich cultural tapestry.

Advertisement

In 2023, he opted for a bandhani print in shades of yellow, green and red, and paired it with a black V-neck jacket. In 2022, he wore a saffron turban with red motifs and a flowing tail that he paired with a blue jacket and a stole.

In 2021, a cream-and-saffron turban complemented his half-sleeved kurta, while 2020 saw him adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with a white scarf edged in saffron, used as a protective face covering.

Advertisement

His debut Independence Day as prime minister in 2014 was marked by a fiery red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The following years brought a kaleidoscope of colours -- from the yellow and multicoloured crisscross turban in 2015 to a pink-yellow tie-and-dye version in 2016 and a bold red-and-yellow creation in 2017.

Saffron made a powerful, singular statement in 2018.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts