PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), December 30

Taking time out from his hectic engagements and scheduled events on a day-long visit to Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dropped in at the residence of a woman, who is the tenth-crore beneficiary of the Centre’s flagship Ujjwala Yojana.

PM Modi was pictured exchanging pleasantries with the beneficiaries and enquiring about their well-being over tea.

A large crowd gathered and greeted PM Modi as he walked the narrow streets of the temple town.

He also met two children in Ayodhya and took selfies with them while also obliging their requests for autographs. The Prime Minister also signed a painting, showed to him by a boy.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir's grand opening on January 22, PM Modi inaugurated several projects at Ayodhya as part of a conscious bid to bring about a transformation and a public infrastructure overhaul in the ancient city.

Earlier, on Saturday, National Award-winning artists from Goddess Sita's village, Mithila, arrived with paintings of the Ram Temple and Ram Vivah to welcome Modi.

“I have been making paintings of Ram Lalla for the past 48 years. My paintings were showcased abroad but today marks a golden opportunity for us to come here and present these paintings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is like my dream coming true,” Vinita Jha, the National Award winner, told ANI on Saturday.

However, another National Award winner, Urmila Devi, said they were called to meet PM Modi here. “I have brought a gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a painting I made for him. I have come from Madhubani. The painting I will gift PM is of Ram-Sita. We were asked to come here to meet PM Modi. We've been making such paintings for the last 60 years,” she said.

