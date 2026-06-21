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Home / India / PM Modi waits at IGI airport for 45 minutes so NEET candidates don't face inconvenience

PM Modi waits at IGI airport for 45 minutes so NEET candidates don't face inconvenience

The Prime Minister was returning from his two-day trip of Odisha and West Bengal

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:29 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in Kolkata. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delayed his travel to his residence after arriving at Delhi's IGI airport from Kolkata, taking extra care to ensure no candidate appearing in the NEET re-examination here faces any inconvenience due to traffic restrictions.

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Sources said after arriving at the IGI airport at around 1:15 PM, the Prime Minister chose to wait at the airport instead of immediately leaving for his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

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Since the NEET examination was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, the Prime Minister decided to leave for his residence only after the exam commenced, ensuring that no student faces any inconvenience in reaching the examination centre and that traffic movement remained unaffected, sources said.

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The Prime Minister was returning from his two-day trip of Odisha and West Bengal during which, among other events, he participated in a programme in Kolkata on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam for admission into the undergraduate course in medical colleges on Sunday.

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The test was originally scheduled for May 3 but was cancelled due to the alleged leak of the question papers.

The re-examination on Sunday is scheduled from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. It is being conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

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