PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France from June 15 to 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in France later this year, the French Embassy in India confirmed on Thursday even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held multiple high-level engagements on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in France.

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Jaishankar met France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot at the Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay where the two sides welcomed Modi’s confirmation to participate in the Evian Summit scheduled from June 15 to 17.

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The French side underscored the importance it attaches to India’s close association with the G7 process, particularly as New Delhi currently holds the BRICS presidency. Both ministers highlighted India’s role in addressing major global challenges, including macroeconomic imbalances, international partnerships and development cooperation.

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The talks also focused extensively on the evolving situation in West Asia, with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination, particularly on efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Separately, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from key partner countries. He met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, where the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral ties and reviewed the situation in West Asia.

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In another meeting, Jaishankar described his interaction with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun as “productive”, expressing confidence in further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

He also met Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, describing the interaction as a continuation of their ongoing engagement on strategic and bilateral issues.

Jaishankar is participating in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with partner countries, reflecting India’s growing engagement with major global groupings even as it remains outside the formal G7 structure.

The upcoming summit in Evian is expected to see India play an active role in deliberations, particularly on global economic stability and emerging geopolitical challenges.