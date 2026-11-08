PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, once a Naxal stronghold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali on Sunday along with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, which was freed from the clutches of Naxals after several decades.

“Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces,” Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister said Bastar is an area where Naxalism once held sway but now, development is flourishing.

“I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation,” he said.

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The Central Armed Police Forces and personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police have been deployed in Bastar. They were deeply involved in the anti-Naxal operations.

On March 31 this year, the government had announced that the country was free from the menace of Naxalism after the elimination of many leaders and cadres and the surrender of hundreds of others.

While conveying Diwali greetings on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that like the previous year, this time also, he would celebrate the festival along with the brave soldiers of the country.

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In a video message posted on his social media handles, Modi had said that like everyone, he will also celebrate Deepavali with great enthusiasm.

“My heartiest greetings to all of you for Deepavali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm,” he said.

The Prime Minister said everyone knows that every year he celebrates Deepavali with the brave soldiers of the country.

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“This time also I will continue the tradition,” he said.