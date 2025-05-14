Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) ahead of the Union cabinet gathering today.

This is the 11th high-level review meeting that the Prime Minister is chairing since April 23, when the CCS met for the first time to announce comprehensive national response measures in the wake of Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

These meetings have included meetings of the CCS and broad security reviews with the top security and military brass of the country.

The meetings have shaped Indian response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the military strategy and plan during Operation Sindoor which destroyed nine terror hubs in Pakistan and killed over 100 terrorists.

The CCS is to take stock of the situation and discuss the way forward, including vigilance and preparedness in the face of an unreliable adversary.

The CCS may also take note of the Indian plan to expose Pakistan in the UNSC sanctions committee due to meet soon where the government is expected to push for designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a proscribed organisation.

The TRF had claimed responsibility for killing 26 persons in Pahalgam before curiously retracting.