DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

This will be the 11th high-level review meeting the Prime Minister will be chairing since April 23 when the committee met for the first time to announce comprehensive national response measures in the wake of Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi. PTI
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) ahead of the Union cabinet gathering today.

This is the 11th high-level review meeting that the Prime Minister is chairing since April 23, when the CCS met for the first time to announce comprehensive national response measures in the wake of Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

These meetings have included meetings of the CCS and broad security reviews with the top security and military brass of the country.

Advertisement

The meetings have shaped Indian response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the military strategy and plan during Operation Sindoor which destroyed nine terror hubs in Pakistan and killed over 100 terrorists.

The CCS is to take stock of the situation and discuss the way forward, including vigilance and preparedness in the face of an unreliable adversary.

Advertisement

The CCS may also take note of the Indian plan to expose Pakistan in the UNSC sanctions committee due to meet soon where the government is expected to push for designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a proscribed organisation.

The TRF had claimed responsibility for killing 26 persons in Pahalgam before curiously retracting.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper