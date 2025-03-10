PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Mauritius on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will embark on a two-day state visit to Mauritius, where he will be the chief guest at the archipelago's National Day celebrations on March 12.

Ahead of his visit, the PM in a statement on Monday said, "At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day state visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture."

This will be PM Modi's second state visit to Mauritius. He visited Mauritius in March 2015 also to attend the Mauritius National Day as the chief guest.

The PM said that during his visit, he looked forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate the partnership in all its facets and strengthen the enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR.

"Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths. The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past 10 years with people-centric initiatives. I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship," the PM said.

In homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the National Day of Mauritius is celebrated on March 12, the day Gandhi's Dandi Salt March commenced.

Mauritius is also a key partner of India in its India's Neighbourhood First, Vision SAGAR and commitment to the Global South policies.