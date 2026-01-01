DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi to flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on Kolkata-Guwahati route

PM Modi to flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on Kolkata-Guwahati route

16-coach train to carry over 800 passengers with state-of-the-art comfort, lower fares than airlines, and regional cuisine

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces the launch of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Kolkata to Guwahati. Photo by writer
Advertisement

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is ready for launch, with the government finalising Kolkata–Guwahati as its inaugural route.

Advertisement

The state-of-the-art train will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in the capital on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 16-coach train will cater to over 800 passengers and, according to the minister, will offer comfort better than the best trains in the world.

Advertisement

“The train that leaves Assam will have Assamese food, and the train that leaves Bengal will serve Bangalore cuisine,” Vaishnaw said.

The train features a new-level suspension design.

Advertisement

Vaishnaw stated that the sleeper train’s certification is complete, and one year was invested in finalising the bogey design and ensuring the best possible suspension.

“The aim is to export propulsion and bogeys from India,” he added, noting that 2026 would be the year of reform in railways.

The cost of travelling on the sleeper train is substantially lower than airlines. While the Guwahati–Kolkata air fare ranges from Rs 6,000 to 8,000, train fares will be: third AC Rs 2,300, second AC Rs 3,000 and first AC Rs 3,600.

Features

16 coaches accommodating 823 passengers

Design speed up to 180 kmph

Berth and ladder will see a totally new design

Automatic doors

New level of ride comfort better than the best trains of the world

Air disinfectant technology as in chair car

Best air conditioner design

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts