PM Modi to flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on Kolkata-Guwahati route
16-coach train to carry over 800 passengers with state-of-the-art comfort, lower fares than airlines, and regional cuisine
India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is ready for launch, with the government finalising Kolkata–Guwahati as its inaugural route.
The state-of-the-art train will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in the capital on Thursday.
The 16-coach train will cater to over 800 passengers and, according to the minister, will offer comfort better than the best trains in the world.
“The train that leaves Assam will have Assamese food, and the train that leaves Bengal will serve Bangalore cuisine,” Vaishnaw said.
The train features a new-level suspension design.
Vaishnaw stated that the sleeper train’s certification is complete, and one year was invested in finalising the bogey design and ensuring the best possible suspension.
“The aim is to export propulsion and bogeys from India,” he added, noting that 2026 would be the year of reform in railways.
The cost of travelling on the sleeper train is substantially lower than airlines. While the Guwahati–Kolkata air fare ranges from Rs 6,000 to 8,000, train fares will be: third AC Rs 2,300, second AC Rs 3,000 and first AC Rs 3,600.
Features
16 coaches accommodating 823 passengers
Design speed up to 180 kmph
Berth and ladder will see a totally new design
Automatic doors
New level of ride comfort better than the best trains of the world
Air disinfectant technology as in chair car
Best air conditioner design
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now