PM Modi to flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on Kolkata-Guwahati route

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is ready for launch, with the government finalising Kolkata–Guwahati as its inaugural route.

The state-of-the-art train will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in the capital on Thursday.

The 16-coach train will cater to over 800 passengers and, according to the minister, will offer comfort better than the best trains in the world.

“The train that leaves Assam will have Assamese food, and the train that leaves Bengal will serve Bangalore cuisine,” Vaishnaw said.

The train features a new-level suspension design.

Vaishnaw stated that the sleeper train’s certification is complete, and one year was invested in finalising the bogey design and ensuring the best possible suspension.

“The aim is to export propulsion and bogeys from India,” he added, noting that 2026 would be the year of reform in railways.

The cost of travelling on the sleeper train is substantially lower than airlines. While the Guwahati–Kolkata air fare ranges from Rs 6,000 to 8,000, train fares will be: third AC Rs 2,300, second AC Rs 3,000 and first AC Rs 3,600.

Features

16 coaches accommodating 823 passengers

Design speed up to 180 kmph

Berth and ladder will see a totally new design

Automatic doors

New level of ride comfort better than the best trains of the world

Air disinfectant technology as in chair car

Best air conditioner design