PM Modi to hold key meet on security on Wednesday, 2nd since Pahalgam attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday to take a further call on calibrated actions by the country in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in South Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

This will be the second meeting of the CCS, the highest decision-making body of the country with respect to security, defence, and strategic matters, within a week.

Sources said comprehensive action in respect of national response to Pakistan sponsored terrorism is likely to be taken at the meeting. The MEA will formally announce these decisions.

The meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries to the PM, the Cabinet Secretary, and other top officials of the government.

A decision on whether to close Indian airspace to Pakistani carriers is also likely to be taken at the CCS meeting on Wednesday.

The first CCS meeting after the Pahalgam attack was convened on April 23. The meeting took widespread preliminary action against Pakistan in the wake of the gruesome terror attack and decided to keep the six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty, 1960 in abeyance.

The meeting further decided to revoke SAARC visa privileges to visiting respective nationals, giving a further timeline of April 27 for all Pakistani nationals to leave India and April 29 for those on medical visas.

The Cabinet Committee on Security will also take stock of the progress made so far on the matter of revocation of Pakistani visas.

The CCS had earlier also decided to close down the only land crossing between India and Pakistan at Attari in Punjab.

The meeting on Wednesday will follow a detailed briefing by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to PM Modi on the Pahalgam terror attack and the ground situation thereafter.

The briefing took place on Monday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi.