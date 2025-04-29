DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / PM Modi to hold key meet on security on Wednesday, 2nd since Pahalgam attack

PM Modi to hold key meet on security on Wednesday, 2nd since Pahalgam attack

After the CCS meeting on April 23, India had announced a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:33 PM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
After the CCS meeting, India had on Wednesday last announced a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan. PTI file
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday to take a further call on calibrated actions by the country in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in South Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

This will be the second meeting of the CCS, the highest decision-making body of the country with respect to security, defence, and strategic matters, within a week.

Sources said comprehensive action in respect of national response to Pakistan sponsored terrorism is likely to be taken at the meeting. The MEA will formally announce these decisions.

Advertisement

The meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries to the PM, the Cabinet Secretary, and other top officials of the government.

A decision on whether to close Indian airspace to Pakistani carriers is also likely to be taken at the CCS meeting on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The first CCS meeting after the Pahalgam attack was convened on April 23. The meeting took widespread preliminary action against Pakistan in the wake of the gruesome terror attack and decided to keep the six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty, 1960 in abeyance.

The meeting further decided to revoke SAARC visa privileges to visiting respective nationals, giving a further timeline of April 27 for all Pakistani nationals to leave India and April 29 for those on medical visas.

The Cabinet Committee on Security will also take stock of the progress made so far on the matter of revocation of Pakistani visas.

The CCS had earlier also decided to close down the only land crossing between India and Pakistan at Attari in Punjab.

The meeting on Wednesday will follow a detailed briefing by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to PM Modi on the Pahalgam terror attack and the ground situation thereafter.

The briefing took place on Monday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper