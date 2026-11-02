PM Modi to inaugurate Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (Bharat RE) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here on Monday and address the gathering, as India seeks to strengthen its position as a global hub for clean energy investment, technology and manufacturing.

The four-day summit, scheduled to be held from November 2 to 5, will be organised under the theme ‘Invest. Innovate. Inspire.’ It is expected to bring together participants from more than 130 countries, including over 40 ministers, besides policymakers, investors, financial institutions and industry leaders.

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The summit will provide a global platform for clean energy investment, industry engagement and technology partnerships. Australia, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom will participate as Country Partners.

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Thirteen states and Union Territories — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — will showcase their renewable energy potential, investment opportunities and manufacturing capabilities.

Bharat RE 2026 will be held alongside the ninth session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the fourth International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH). The three events are expected to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies.

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While Bharat RE will focus on investment, industry and technology partnerships across the clean energy sector, the ISA Assembly will advance international cooperation in solar energy, including financing and institutional capacity building. The ICGH, meanwhile, will focus on green hydrogen technologies, investment and scaling up their deployment.

Building on the legacy of RE-INVEST, India's flagship renewable energy investment summit, Bharat RE 2026 aims to provide an expanded platform for global engagement across the clean energy sector.

The summit will feature plenary sessions, ministerial discussions, CEO roundtables and country- and state-level sessions. It will also facilitate business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government engagements to promote investments, partnerships and project development.

The accompanying expo will feature more than 400 exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies, India's manufacturing capabilities and clean energy solutions across solar and wind power, green hydrogen, energy storage and other emerging areas.