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Home / India / PM Modi to inaugurate ESTIC conclave featuring three Nobel laureates

PM Modi to inaugurate ESTIC conclave featuring three Nobel laureates

Discussions will focus on research priorities, national capabilities and translating scientific advances into practical applications

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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India’s Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Photo: ANI file
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India’s Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Three Nobel laureates — Prof Joachim Frank, Sir Richard J Roberts and Prof Kostya Novoselov — are among the eminent scientific personalities participating in ESTIC 2026. The conclave will also feature a technology-oriented exhibition showcasing India’s emerging startup and deep-tech ecosystem.

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Deliberations will span 12 thematic areas, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, climate and ocean sciences. Discussions will focus on research priorities, national capabilities and translating scientific advances into practical applications.

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The conclave will also feature an extensive technology and innovation exhibition showcasing indigenous scientific achievements and emerging technologies. It will include around 150 deep-tech startup stalls highlighting technological developments and their potential applications across sectors.

A new initiative, Global Connect Networking Event, will bring together more than 300 invited participants from academia, research institutions and industry in India and abroad. It will provide a platform to explore international research partnerships, industry-academia collaboration and pathways for translating innovations from laboratories to markets.

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A major focus of ESTIC 2026 is also to offer opportunities for technology transfer and commercialisation, thereby strengthening India’s innovation-driven economic growth and technological self-reliance on a common platform rather than having several fragmented events throughout the year. The conclave provides an opportunity for closer interaction among researchers, innovators, startups, entrepreneurs, industry and policymakers, with the objective of creating a more integrated ecosystem for science and technology.

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