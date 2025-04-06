DT
PT
PM Modi to inaugurate new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu this noon  

PM Modi to inaugurate new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu this noon  

This will improve connectivity to the spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country and beyond
PTI
Rameswaram, Updated At : 09:50 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
A screenshot from a video posted by @AshwiniVaishnaw via X on April 6, 2025, shows the new Pamban Bridge ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. (@AshwiniVaishnaw via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate on Sunday noon the new Pamban sea bridge here, providing a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island.

This would improve connectivity to this spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country and beyond.

The PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span, the first of its kind in the country.

Following this, he will visit the world-famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and a host of National Highway Projects to the nation. The official events coincide with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami today.

