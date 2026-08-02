PM Modi to launch 100-week anti-drugs drive today

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The initiative seeks to further strengthen community participation by bringing together educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations on a common platform to create a collective movement against substance abuse.

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“The programme will witness participation from the youth across the country from over 10,000 locations. MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations and more than 125 partner spiritual organisations will participate in the programme virtually,” read a statement released by the PM.