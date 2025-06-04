PM Modi to launch Aravalli restoration drive on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign forward on World Environment Day, June 5, by launching a major project to restore degraded land in the Aravalli mountain range.

Advertisement

The PM is expected to plant saplings in the South Delhi ridge area, part of the Aravallis, sources said.

According to officials in the Union Environment Ministry, the second edition of the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign will focus on ecological restoration in the Aravallis — one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, stretching 700 km across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Advertisement

“Over 1,000 nurseries will be created across the Aravallis. There are 22 protected areas, including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves, within the range. These include Asola Bhatti in Delhi and the Ranthambore, Sariska and Ramgarh Vishdhari tiger reserves in Rajasthan. The Aravallis are also a key water source for the Indo-Gangetic plain, so the focus will be on improving water catchment areas. Grasslands will be developed to boost the prey base for big cats such as tigers and leopards,” an official said.

The range is also home to more than 40 historical forts.

Advertisement

The Chief Ministers of all four states will attend the launch of the second phase of the campaign. “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” was initially launched in June 2024, under which 109 crore saplings were planted nationwide.

Recently, the Divisional Forest Officers of 29 districts across the four states were directed to develop new management plans for restoring the Aravalli landscape.

“In Delhi, where air pollution is a major concern, indigenous saplings such as babool and bel patra will be planted to create a green belt. Local species will be chosen in the other states as well,” the official added.

Concerns have also been raised about the declining population of sloth bears in the region, particularly in the Jessore Sloth Bear Sanctuary in Gujarat and the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan. “We will address this issue too,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Central Empowered Committee recently pulled up the Haryana Government for constructing an illegal road through a forest in the Aravallis. In Haryana, the range spans five districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat, Mahendragarh and Rewari — while in Delhi, the mountain range is found in South Delhi.