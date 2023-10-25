PM Modi to launch development projects in Maharashtra, inaugurate National Games in Goa

New Delhi, October 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch a scheme in Maharashtra aimed at benefiting over 86 lakh farmers and launch projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore and then travel to Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.
An official statement said Modi would begin his Maharashtra tour by offering prayers at the Shri Sai baba temple in Shirdi and inaugurate its new "darshan queue complex".
He will perform "Jal Pujan" of Nilwande Dam and dedicate a canal network of the dam to the nation and later attend a public programme in Shirdi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas.
The statement said the new "darshan queue complex" at Shirdi is a state-of-the-art modern mega building envisaged to provide comfortable waiting areas for devotees.
It is equipped with several waiting halls with a cumulative seating capacity of more than 10,000 devotees.
Its foundation stone was laid by the prime minister in October 2018.
The 85 km canal network will benefit 182 villages by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water. The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5,177 crore, the statement said.
