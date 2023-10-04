 PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh : The Tribune India

Will lay foundation stone of trauma centre and critical care hospital block at AIIMS, Jodhpur and dedicate IIT Jodhpur campus to the nation

New Delhi, October 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 12,600 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan during his visit to the two poll-bound states on Thursday.

In Jodhpur in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister’s Office said, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education.

In Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in sectors such as road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water, it said.

Among the health projects for which he will lay the foundation stone in Rajasthan include a 350-bedded trauma centre and critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, and seven critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across the state.

The centre at the AIIMS will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, it said.

The statement said the facility will bring a holistic approach in management of trauma and emergency cases by providing multidisciplinary and comprehensive care to patients while critical care blocks across Rajasthan will augment district level critical care infrastructure, it added.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of a state-of-the-art new terminal building at the Jodhpur airport costing Rs 480 crore and dedicate the IIT Jodhpur campus to the nation as well.

The statement said the campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,135 crore. It is a step towards providing high quality holistic education and building infrastructure for supporting cutting-edge research and innovation initiatives, it said.

Among other projects, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple road development projects to be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,475 crore and also flag off two new train services in the state.

The PMO said Modi will inaugurate a light house project at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Built at a cost of about Rs 128 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban, the project will benefit more than 1,000 beneficiary families as part of his vision of “housing for all”, it said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Mandla, Jabalpur and Dindori districts worth over Rs 2,350 crore and inaugurate a drinking water project under the same scheme in Seoni district.

These projects in four districts of the state will benefit about 1,575 villages of Madhya Pradesh.

It said he will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple projects more than Rs 4,800 crore for improving the road infrastructure in the state.

He will dedicate to the nation rail projects worth more than Rs 1,850 crore and 352 km-long Vijaipur-Auraiyan-Phulpur pipeline project built at a cost of more than Rs 1,750 crore, among several other development facilities he will launch during the visit.

