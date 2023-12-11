PM Modi to launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ today

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ via video-conferencing on Monday. He will also address VCs and heads of institutes at Raj Bhawans. PTI
8 charred to death after SUV catches fire in UP
Bareilly: Eight persons were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by a truck and caught fire in Bareilly.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll