PM Modi to launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ today

PTI

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ via video-conferencing on Monday. He will also address VCs and heads of institutes at Raj Bhawans. PTI

8 charred to death after SUV catches fire in UP

Bareilly: Eight persons were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by a truck and caught fire in Bareilly.

#Bharat #Narendra Modi