PM Modi to lead NDA meeting on good governance, future roadmap

A high-level meeting of the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance is scheduled in the national capital on Sunday, with focus on good governance ahead of the government’s first anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation was sworn in on June 9, 2024, for the third straight time.

The meeting, to be presided over by PM Modi, will pass two resolutions — the first congratulating Indian armed forces and the PM for the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor and the other lauding the government for its decision to conduct the caste census.

In all, 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from all 20 state governments ruled by the NDA will be participating in the daylong brainstorming.

“The focus will be on good governance issues. PM Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting. BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the deliberations,” said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, in-charge of BJP’s good governance department, which will coordinate the meeting.

Sahasrabuddhe said a significant part of deliberations at the conclave would be devoted to discussions on best practices adopted by different NDA state governments to advance the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Respective state CMs will be making presentations on their initiatives.

The meeting will also deliberate on forthcoming events like the first anniversary of the NDA government, completion of a decade of International Yoga Day and the 50th Loktantra Hatya Diwas, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency.