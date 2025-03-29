DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / PM Modi to make historic visit to RSS founder’s memorial in Nagpur on March 30

PM Modi to make historic visit to RSS founder’s memorial in Nagpur on March 30

The memorials of Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, are at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area of Nagpur
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai/Nagpur, Updated At : 10:11 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi. File photo
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Nagpur on Sunday, where he will visit RSS founder Dr KB Hedgewar’s memorial and pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

He will make history as the first sitting Prime Minister to visit Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh here. This significant location serves as the administrative headquarters of the RSS and houses memorials dedicated to its founder KB Hedgewar and second chief MS Golwalkar.

The Prime Minister’s visit coincides with the RSS’ function to mark the Gudi Padwa festival.

Advertisement

PM Modi will visit Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS, a government release said.

He will also pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the late leader embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

Advertisement

As per the release, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility. The institute was founded in memory of Golwalkar.

The facility will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

PM Modi will also visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility and inaugurate the newly built 1250-m long and 25-m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

On the eve of the visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Nagpur police held a full rehearsal of the security arrangements, an official said.

Officials from SPG and local police visited key locations connected to the visit, he added.

“The PM’s convoy will include 20 special vehicles, including those connected to VIP protection and others having RCEID (radio controlled improvised explosive devices) jammer equipment. More than 5,000 police personnel from local units, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Anti-Riot Squad and Quick Response Team have been deployed. A total of 900 traffic police officers will be manning the roads,” he said.

SPG officials have been in Vidarbha’s largest city since Thursday, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper