DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi to meet French President Macron in Mumbai; to review India-France strategic ties

PM Modi to meet French President Macron in Mumbai; to review India-France strategic ties

Macron will be on an official visit to India from February 17-19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in AI Impact Summit hosted by India

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, and during their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Advertisement

Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

Advertisement

PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

Advertisement

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on February 17 where he will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron," an official statement said.

During these engagements, both leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership, the statement said.

Advertisement

President Macron will be on an official visit to India from February 17-19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai.

This will be President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Around 3:15 pm on February 17, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. Later, around 5:15 pm, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts