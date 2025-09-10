DT
Home / India / PM Modi to meet Mauritius counterpart in Varanasi on Thursday

PM Modi to meet Mauritius counterpart in Varanasi on Thursday

Will also visit Dehradun for flood survey
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:37 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. PTI file
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India, in Varanasi on Thursday and hold bilateral discussions with him.

The meeting in the historic city underscores the enduring civilisational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius, an official statement said.

Modi will later will travel to Dehradun and undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Uttarakhand. He will chair a high-level review meeting with officials, it said.

Ramgoolam, who reached Mumbai on Tuesday, will be in India till September 16.

During their bilateral discussions, Modi and Ramgoolam will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building, the statement said.

They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy, it added.

The visit builds on the positive momentum generated by Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an "enhanced strategic partnership".

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the statement read.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries, but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South, it said.

"The Varanasi Summit will mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future," it said.

