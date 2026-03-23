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Home / India / PM Modi to speak on West Asia Conflict at 2 pm in Lok Sabha

PM Modi to speak on West Asia Conflict at 2 pm in Lok Sabha

The address would be the Prime Minister’s first since the crisis began on February 28

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:07 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha today on the ongoing West Asia conflict, outlining India’s preparedness and response.

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He is expected to detail the measures the government has taken — and continues to take — to secure fuel and fertiliser supplies, while also strengthening national security safeguards.

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The address, the Prime Minister’s first since the crisis began on February 28, comes a day after he chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation and discuss mitigation strategies.

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During the meeting on Sunday, the government decided to explore alternative export destinations and identify new import sources for energy and fertilisers.

The Prime Minister also assured that farmers would have adequate fertiliser supplies for the upcoming Kharif sowing season, adding that additional supplies would be secured if needed.

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