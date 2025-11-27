DT
Home / India / PM Modi to unveil 77-ft statue of Lord Ram in Goa on Nov 28

PM Modi to unveil 77-ft statue of Lord Ram in Goa on Nov 28

"This would be the tallest statue of Shree Ram in the world," Goa Public Works Department minister Digambar Kamat said

PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 09:49 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during virtual inauguration of the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India facility, in Hyderabad, Telangana. (PMO via PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 77-feet-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa district on Thursday, a mutt representative has said.

The PM will arrive at the venue at 3.45 pm. A special helipad has been constructed in the premises of the mutt, its central committee chairperson Shrinivas Dempo said.

Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, has made the statue of Shree Ram, Goa Public Works Department minister Digambar Kamat said.

This would be the tallest statue of Shree Ram in the world, the minister said.

PM Modi will visit the temple located in the mutt before addressing a public meeting, Dempo said.

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik, along with the state cabinet ministers, will be present for the function, he added.

Various programmes are being held from November 27 to December 7 to mark the 550 years of the mutt tradition. The mutt premises in Goa was constructed at Partagal village in Canacona (South Goa district) 370 years ago, Dempo said.

Several programmes are planned to be held during these days and 7,000 to 10,000 people are expected to arrive at the mutt premises every day, he added.

Kamat said the premises of the mutt, serving as a spiritual centre for ages, has been completely refurbished and given a modern look.

