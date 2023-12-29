PM Modi to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ayodhya on December 30. During the course of his day-long visit, he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 11,100 crore to revamp civic facilities and develop world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport, whose terminal building's facade will depict the architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham junction railway station from where Amrit Bharat trains will start operations in the country. He will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains from the station.

In addition to this, PM Modi will also flag off six new Vande Bharat trains.

To enhance accessibility to the upcoming temple, he will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in the city, and will also lay the foundation stone of a greenfield township in Ayodhya being developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,180 crore.

