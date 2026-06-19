PM Modi to visit Bengal on June 20-21; will unveil mega development packages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal on June 20, marking his first visit to the state since the BJP secured a massive electoral victory. During the visit, the Prime Minister will unveil a development bonanza for the state, announcing and inaugurating a host of projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, boosting agriculture, enhancing rural development and bolstering maritime security.

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The Prime Minister will also lead the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata on June 21.

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During the June 20-21 visit, Modi will participate in the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district and launch, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for projects spanning railways, agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry and rural connectivity sectors. He will also address public gatherings and use the platform to highlight the Centre’s development agenda for the state.

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A major highlight of the visit will be the release of the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), under which more than Rs 18,880 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers nationwide. In West Bengal alone, more than 45 lakh farmers will receive over Rs 900 crore, taking the cumulative PM-KISAN disbursement in the state to more than Rs 15,000 crore. Since the launch of the scheme in 2019, total nationwide transfers have crossed Rs 4.46 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister will also launch several key agricultural initiatives in West Bengal, including the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), AgriStack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, the National Mission on Natural Farming and the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).

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The rollout of PMFBY in West Bengal is expected to provide crop insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across approximately 14 lakh hectares during 2026-27, with crops worth an estimated Rs 28,140 crore insured under the scheme. AgriStack will create a unified digital platform for services such as fertiliser distribution, Kisan Credit Cards, Direct Benefit Transfers and procurement under the Minimum Support Price system.

Under the National Mission on Natural Farming, the state will establish 346 natural farming clusters covering 17,300 hectares, while bio-input resource centres and Krishi Sakhis will be deployed to promote sustainable agricultural practices. Meanwhile, PMDDKY will focus on the districts of Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jhargram to improve productivity, irrigation, post-harvest infrastructure and access to institutional credit.

In the fisheries sector, Modi will inaugurate the modernised and expanded Fishing Harbour at Fraserganj in South 24 Parganas and a newly constructed fish market at Sainthia in Birbhum district. He will also inaugurate Eastern India’s first Regional Semen Production Laboratory and Semen Bank for Goats at Haringhata in Nadia district, established under the National Livestock Mission.

Railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 590 crore will also feature prominently during the visit. The Prime Minister will dedicate the Sankrail-Santragachi Link Line Project in Howrah district to the nation, a project aimed at easing congestion on one of eastern India’s busiest rail corridors. He will also lay the foundation stone for a 300-bed Divisional Railway Hospital at Howrah and a Road Over Bridge between Haur and Radhamohanpur in Purba Medinipur district.

Further strengthening rural connectivity, Modi will inaugurate 49 road projects developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering more than 315 kilometres across several districts of West Bengal.

On June 21, the Prime Minister will lead the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s Red Road. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focuses on the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being and active ageing. Thousands of yoga practitioners are expected to participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session led by the Prime Minister.

Another major event during the visit will be the commissioning of three indigenously designed and built naval vessels — INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray — at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) with participation from over 200 MSMEs, the ships contain more than 75 per cent indigenous content.

The induction of the advanced stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, survey vessel INS Sanshodhak and anti-submarine warfare craft INS Agray is expected to significantly enhance India’s maritime surveillance, coastal security and operational preparedness, while showcasing the country’s progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

With a combination of political outreach, welfare initiatives, infrastructure development and strategic defence milestones, Modi’s visit is expected to send a strong message about the Centre’s commitment to West Bengal while reinforcing the BJP’s post-election momentum in the state.